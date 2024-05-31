Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Foot Locker updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.500-1.700 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $1.50-1.70 EPS.

Foot Locker Trading Up 14.9 %

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $25.87 on Friday. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

