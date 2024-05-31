Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. Frontline had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $578.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Frontline’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $27.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Frontline has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $29.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Frontline from $23.00 to $22.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
