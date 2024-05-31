FY2024 Earnings Forecast for MAG Silver Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:MAG)

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for MAG Silver in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 28th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MAG. Ventum Cap Mkts lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.94.

MAG Silver Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of MAG stock opened at C$18.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 14.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.45. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$11.15 and a twelve month high of C$19.30.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at MAG Silver

In related news, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 18,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.91, for a total value of C$317,552.89. In related news, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 18,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.91, for a total value of C$317,552.89. Also, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 11,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.85, for a total transaction of C$184,398.90. Insiders sold a total of 106,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,125 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

