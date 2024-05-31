FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Issued By Zacks Research

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Wynn Resorts in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the casino operator will earn $5.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.96. The consensus estimate for Wynn Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $5.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.79.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 0.0 %

WYNN opened at $92.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.01. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $81.65 and a 12-month high of $112.25.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,028,618 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,127,456,000 after purchasing an additional 166,594 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,931,323 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $358,183,000 after buying an additional 20,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,305,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,449,064 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $133,908,000 after acquiring an additional 248,820 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,125,718 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $115,082,000 after acquiring an additional 204,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

