FY2024 EPS Estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Reduced by Analyst

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Chardan Capital dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 28th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.30). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Taysha Gene Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 782.81% and a negative net margin of 833.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 2,035.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,527,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,508,000 after buying an additional 23,378,974 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,373,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,382,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 328.2% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,294,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

