Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 99,041 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 238,523 shares.The stock last traded at $22.46 and had previously closed at $22.77.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $796.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77.

Institutional Trading of Global X SuperDividend ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 27,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 23,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

