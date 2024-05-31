Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $50.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HWC. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $49.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.82.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $354.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.15 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 19.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $39,516.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,058.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 624,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,811,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at $921,000. Interval Partners LP raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 193,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 39,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 357,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,454,000 after purchasing an additional 134,800 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

