HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)

Get BioLineRx alerts:

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioLineRx in a report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.29). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioLineRx’s current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioLineRx’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised BioLineRx to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Our Latest Report on BioLineRx

BioLineRx Stock Performance

Shares of BioLineRx stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. BioLineRx has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLineRx

(Get Free Report)

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.