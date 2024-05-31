HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $74.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 73.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SWTX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $42.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.28. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $53.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. The company’s revenue was up 2000.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 254.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 580,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,594,000 after buying an additional 416,942 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 48.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,110,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,318,000 after buying an additional 1,333,892 shares during the period. Finally, Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $6,342,000.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

