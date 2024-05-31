HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA)

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $74.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 193.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of XOMA in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of XOMA in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

XOMA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $25.24 on Friday. XOMA has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.15). XOMA had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 705.23%. The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million. On average, analysts expect that XOMA will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XOMA

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in XOMA by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in XOMA in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in XOMA by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 436,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after buying an additional 87,203 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

