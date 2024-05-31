HC Wainwright Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of My Size in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now anticipates that the company will earn ($7.61) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($8.48). The consensus estimate for My Size’s current full-year earnings is ($8.48) per share.
My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. My Size had a negative net margin of 74.11% and a negative return on equity of 153.83%.
My Size Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On My Size
An institutional investor recently raised its position in My Size stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report) by 78.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 8.70% of My Size worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.71% of the company’s stock.
My Size Company Profile
My Size, Inc, an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven apparel sizing and digital solutions for online shopping and physical stores in Israel. The company operates through three segments: Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform; SaaS Solutions; and Naiz. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows consumers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; and SizeUp, a digital tape measure that allows users to measure length, width, and height of a surface by moving their smartphone from point to point of an object or space.
Featured Articles
