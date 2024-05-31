Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Outperform

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $51.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HTLF. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average of $36.11. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $45.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $279.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.73 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Heartland Financial USA

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $191,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,012,000 after purchasing an additional 32,044 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,623,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

