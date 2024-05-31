Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HST. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,826,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,826,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,478.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.81 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

