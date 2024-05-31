HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42. HP also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.300-3.600 EPS.
HP Stock Performance
NYSE:HPQ opened at $38.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.54. HP has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06.
HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 204.74% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.64.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
HP Company Profile
HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.
