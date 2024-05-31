iBio, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($99.82) Per Share (NYSE:IBIO)

Get iBio alerts:

iBio, Inc. (NYSE:IBIO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for iBio in a report released on Tuesday, May 28th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae expects that the company will post earnings of ($99.82) per share for the year. Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for iBio’s FY2025 earnings at ($10.61) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iBio in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

iBio Trading Down 9.7 %

IBIO stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. iBio has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17.

iBio (NYSE:IBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iBio during the 1st quarter worth $2,436,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in iBio in the first quarter worth about $2,761,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBio during the first quarter valued at about $2,436,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iBio

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel.

