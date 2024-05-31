Insider Selling: PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) CEO Sells 17,414 Shares of Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBYGet Free Report) CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 17,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $15,498.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,119,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,415.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PLBY Group stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.19. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $2.01.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 124.32% and a negative return on equity of 135.78%. The company had revenue of $28.32 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in PLBY Group by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in PLBY Group by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 95,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

