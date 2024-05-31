Intech Investment Management LLC Has $331,000 Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,090 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of ITT by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 81.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of ITT opened at $131.44 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.82 and a 1 year high of $140.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.43.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.21 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

