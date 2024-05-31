Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $288,000 in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 28,621 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 48,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 18,562 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 17,787 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 192,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,953 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

NYSE LEG opened at $11.03 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $32.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.59.

Leggett & Platt Cuts Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently -158.62%.

Insider Transactions at Leggett & Platt

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,923.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Leggett & Platt news, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,535 shares in the company, valued at $556,153.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,923.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LEG

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.