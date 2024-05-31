Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 97,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 544,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,140,000 after buying an additional 54,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,088,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of MSM opened at $84.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.71 and a 200-day moving average of $96.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.96. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.77 and a 1 year high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $935.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSM

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.