Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 41,781 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 102,743 shares.The stock last traded at $46.55 and had previously closed at $46.93.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.68. The firm has a market cap of $524.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF
The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Okta, Inc. Stock Falls To Critical Level: What Happens Next?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Hormel: A Potential Buy Despite Post-Earnings Decline
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Canopy Growth’s Earnings: Profitability Despite Industry Shifts
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.