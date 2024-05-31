Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKHCF) Short Interest Update

Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKHCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,813,600 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the April 30th total of 2,370,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Koei Tecmo Stock Performance

TKHCF opened at $11.99 on Friday. Koei Tecmo has a one year low of $11.99 and a one year high of $11.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.60.

About Koei Tecmo

Koei Tecmo Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Entertainment, Amusement, and Real Estate segments. The Entertainment segment develops and sells entertainment contents.

