Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases Earnings Results

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28), RTT News reports. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Kohl’s updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.250-1.850 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $1.25-$1.85 EPS.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of KSS opened at $21.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.93.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

