LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Trading Down 8.6%

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.78. Approximately 64,417 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 302,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on LNZA. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LanzaTech Global in a report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

LanzaTech Global Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.67.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 million. LanzaTech Global had a negative return on equity of 79.28% and a negative net margin of 152.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Freya Burton sold 50,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $162,729.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,846 shares in the company, valued at $129,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LanzaTech Global

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of LanzaTech Global by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LanzaTech Global Company Profile

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

