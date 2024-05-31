Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 2,107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,279,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $54,026,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,157,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,532 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $19,350,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2,549.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 719,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,413,000 after acquiring an additional 692,637 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $1,795,486.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,165.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.64.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.27. Lincoln National had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

