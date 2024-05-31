Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.45. 1,492,715 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 4,272,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LAC shares. Scotiabank downgraded Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.46.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). As a group, analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Featured Stories

