Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $95.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

MRVL has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $76.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.16, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.48. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $85.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $342,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,209,131.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $1,985,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,497,911.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $342,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,719 shares in the company, valued at $8,209,131.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,522,055. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $44,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 12.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $291,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Marvell Technology by 50.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 10.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.