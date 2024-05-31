Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Acquires 11,535 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,535 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.1% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Alphabet by 3,745.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 520,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,724,000 after purchasing an additional 507,073 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,902,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $545,115,000 after purchasing an additional 72,137 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 24,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $172.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.97 and its 200-day moving average is $147.90. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.35 and a one year high of $178.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,835 shares of company stock valued at $31,165,165 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

