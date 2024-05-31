MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Cut to $350.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $480.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s current price.

Get MongoDB alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MDB. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $405.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $310.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 1.19. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $275.76 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $355.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. Analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total transaction of $2,249,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,148,784 shares in the company, valued at $430,736,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 937.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in MongoDB by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in MongoDB by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.