National Bank Financial Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report released on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.09. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $11.25 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.28 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.03 by C($0.47). The company had revenue of C$7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.57 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 7.28%.

BMO has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cormark dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$132.78.

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$119.82 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$102.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$133.95. The firm has a market cap of C$86.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$128.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$125.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 82.85%.

In related news, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total transaction of C$375,985.72. In other news, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total value of C$375,985.72. Also, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total value of C$302,532.72. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

