nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $538.5-544.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.58 million. nCino also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.650-0.680 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on nCino in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.64.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.30. nCino has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $37.48.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.58 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. Equities analysts expect that nCino will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela Kilday sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider April Rieger sold 27,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $992,944.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,226.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela Kilday sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,114,061 shares of company stock worth $39,096,813. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

See Also

