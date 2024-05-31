NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $95.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $116.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.15. NetApp has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $118.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $876,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,702 shares in the company, valued at $26,068,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $876,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,702 shares in the company, valued at $26,068,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in NetApp by 303.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,052 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 24,105 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth $817,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

