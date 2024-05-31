Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $5.50 to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.23, but opened at $4.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Nordic American Tankers shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 613,608 shares changing hands.

NAT has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Trading Up 7.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 18.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 96,905 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 15,053 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth $45,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 18.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,791 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 19.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,682,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after buying an additional 275,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at $2,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $863.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $59.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.90 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Nordic American Tankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.61%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.13%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

