Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $5.50 to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.23, but opened at $4.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Nordic American Tankers shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 613,608 shares changing hands.
NAT has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers
Nordic American Tankers Trading Up 7.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $863.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15.
Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $59.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.90 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.
Nordic American Tankers Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.61%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.13%.
About Nordic American Tankers
Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
