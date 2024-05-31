Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $5.50 to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.23, but opened at $4.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Nordic American Tankers shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 613,608 shares trading hands.

NAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAT. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $4,267,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth about $2,443,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 36,804.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 620,371 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 618,690 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 783.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 484,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 429,396 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 112.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 662,435 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 351,216 shares during the period. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of -0.09.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $59.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordic American Tankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 102.13%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

