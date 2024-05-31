NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 33,890 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 74,576 shares.The stock last traded at $94.08 and had previously closed at $94.78.

NVEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective (up previously from $121.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.19). NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $286,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NV5 Global news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $286,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald C. Alford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $100,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,404.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,459 shares of company stock valued at $630,884 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new position in NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at $19,602,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 86.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,685,000 after acquiring an additional 157,256 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NV5 Global by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 950,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,617,000 after acquiring an additional 35,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 37,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

