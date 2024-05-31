NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Up 0.8%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1,148.50 and last traded at $1,147.89. 23,443,741 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 49,700,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,138.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,123.49.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $910.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $720.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.62, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

NVIDIA’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 23.51 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.94%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.20, for a total transaction of $15,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,785,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.20, for a total value of $15,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,785,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,278 shares of company stock valued at $62,298,698. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 135.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 78,906 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $71,296,000 after acquiring an additional 45,406 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.7% during the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 7.6% during the first quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 860 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $3,368,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

