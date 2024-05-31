Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 108.79% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ONCT opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $13.14.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.88) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.67% and a negative net margin of 3,160.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.00) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oncternal Therapeutics news, Director Robert James Wills purchased 3,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $27,650.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Oncternal Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

