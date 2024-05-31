ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Position Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 714,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,954 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $50,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.58.

OKE opened at $79.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.91. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.19 and a 1 year high of $83.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

