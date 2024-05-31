Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $9.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Landsea Homes has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $14.91.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $294.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landsea Homes will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Landsea Homes

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 2,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $32,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,940,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,512,456.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael Forsum purchased 17,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,995.60. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 446,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,181,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 2,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $32,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,940,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,512,456.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 30,430 shares of company stock worth $334,788. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landsea Homes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSEA. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 3,727.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landsea Homes

(Get Free Report)

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.