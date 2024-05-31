Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 23.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 786,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,692,000 after purchasing an additional 150,598 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 4.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 28.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 472,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 105,440 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 16.5% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 504,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 71,512 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PCG opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average of $17.19. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.26.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.57%.

PCG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

