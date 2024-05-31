Pharming Group’s (PHAR) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright's target price would suggest a potential upside of 315.73% from the company's previous close.

Pharming Group Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAR opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $599.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.63 and a beta of 0.20. Pharming Group has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $16.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.43 million. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pharming Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharming Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,710 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $202,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pharming Group

(Get Free Report)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

