Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Cut to Hold at Northland Capmk

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PSTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.15.

PSTG stock opened at $63.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.15. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $27.98 and a 52-week high of $68.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 29,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $1,526,815.62. Following the sale, the executive now owns 138,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,794.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $807,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,813,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 29,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $1,526,815.62. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 138,105 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,794.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,581 shares of company stock worth $15,266,704. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at $285,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at $2,004,000. Finally, Dantai Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at $598,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

