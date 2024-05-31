Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.31 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.94.

Read Our Latest Report on ACAD

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $15.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.41. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 17,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $317,080.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,271.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 17,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $317,080.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,271.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Kihara sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $31,987.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at $234,097. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,922 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.