Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Raised by Analyst

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Copa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.47. The consensus estimate for Copa’s current full-year earnings is $16.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Copa’s FY2025 earnings at $17.76 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Copa from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Copa in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

NYSE:CPA opened at $99.14 on Friday. Copa has a 12-month low of $78.12 and a 12-month high of $121.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.84.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.92. Copa had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $893.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 444,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,263,000 after acquiring an additional 25,811 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,656,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 1,778.4% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

