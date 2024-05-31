Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:OXY)

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report issued on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $61.21 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $71.18. The company has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

