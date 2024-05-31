Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Boosted by Zacks Research

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the ride-sharing company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $64.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a PE ratio of 103.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

