Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Decreased by Analyst

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for CAVA Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CAVA Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CAVA Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $259.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.02 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CAVA. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on CAVA Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

NYSE CAVA opened at $93.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.27. CAVA Group has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $96.93.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $85,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,457,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,976,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $3,225,951.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 526,521 shares in the company, valued at $35,956,119.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $85,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,457,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,976,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,547,239 shares of company stock worth $221,525,951.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CAVA Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CAVA Group by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in CAVA Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 101.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

