Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Lowered by Zacks Research

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Choice Hotels International in a report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.97. The consensus estimate for Choice Hotels International’s current full-year earnings is $6.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.77 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.14 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CHH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $110.56 on Friday. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $136.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.66 and a 200-day moving average of $117.61.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 748.46% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Choice Hotels International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,396,000 after acquiring an additional 62,174 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,162,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,871,000 after buying an additional 91,351 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,000,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth $1,117,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $146,151.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,065.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

