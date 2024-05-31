Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Trading Down 6.5%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.29 and last traded at $6.33. Approximately 68,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,156,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.74.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.66% and a negative net margin of 1,263.49%. Relay Therapeutics’s revenue was up 4327.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 149,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Articles

