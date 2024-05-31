Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Position Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,669 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Republic Services worth $44,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Republic Services by 10.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 19.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 580,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,702,000 after buying an additional 96,130 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 16.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $182.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.43 and its 200-day moving average is $176.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $196.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 37.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.14.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

