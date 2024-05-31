Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lilium’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LILM)

Get Lilium alerts:

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Lilium in a report issued on Tuesday, May 28th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.59). The consensus estimate for Lilium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lilium’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Lilium from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Lilium Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LILM opened at $0.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99. Lilium has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lilium

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LILM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lilium in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Lilium during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lilium in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lilium in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Lilium Company Profile

Lilium N.V. engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It also provides aircraft manufacturer services, including training services, maintenance operations, material management and global distribution, flight operations support, ground service equipment, and digital solutions.

